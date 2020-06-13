/
wood river
91 Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
Wood River
1 Unit Available
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 1 mile of Wood River
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.
East Alton
1 Unit Available
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
Results within 5 miles of Wood River
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 921 WASHINGTON in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1013 Brown
1013 Brown St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1013 Brown in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
231 Wisconsin
231 Wisconsin Avenue, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 Wisconsin in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 Corbin in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street
1 Unit Available
2603 East Broadway
2603 East Broadway, Alton, IL
Studio
$3,200
3978 sqft
Large showroom in this all brick commercial space with a large shop area, two overhead loading doors and two office spaces all on main level. Lower level has additional storage/shop area and one overhead door access.
1 Unit Available
1001 COLLEGE Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town Home style apartment, with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, & utility room on main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on upper level. Refrigerator & stove provided.
Cottage Hills
1 Unit Available
333 VIRGINIA
333 Virginia Avenue, Rosewood Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 VIRGINIA in Rosewood Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
2 Units Available
Georgetown
3207 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wood River, the median rent is $540 for a studio, $612 for a 1-bedroom, $795 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,054 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wood River, check out our monthly Wood River Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wood River area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wood River from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
