edwardsville
Last updated June 13 2020
95 Apartments for rent in Edwardsville, IL
Verified
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.
1 Unit Available
Club Centre Apartments
202 Ashley Pl, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
$750 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use.
2 Units Available
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.
Results within 1 mile of Edwardsville
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.
Ginger Creek
1 Unit Available
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.
Ginger Creek
1 Unit Available
7 Ginger Creek Village
7 Ginger Creek Drive, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,588
1270 sqft
Inviting office space offering 3 offices, large conference room, reception area, kitchenette, and restroom. Foyer entry with covered sidewalk, single level with parking directly in front of suite.
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Edwardsville, the median rent is $703 for a studio, $797 for a 1-bedroom, $1,035 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,371 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edwardsville, check out our monthly Edwardsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Edwardsville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edwardsville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
