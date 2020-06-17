All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 19 2020

1034 Blendon Pl

1034 Blendon Place · (314) 865-1170
Location

1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO 63117
Hi-Pointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 Blendon Pl · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
e-payments
key fob access
furnished
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - https://photos.app.goo.gl/haUBSPNxPsxUQxJfA

CLICK LINK ABOVE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR!!

3 Bedroom with bonus bedroom in quaint cottage has EVERYTHING! Centrally located this sought after historical neighborhood, is just minutes from Forest Park and a short drive to all of STL's BEST ATTRACTIONS! This charmer is BEAUTIFULLY updated with all of the amenities you could hope for @ your HOME away from home! 2 Bedrooms with a Queen Bed in each, 3 Smart TV's, a backyard patio, KEYLESS Self Entry, fully equipped kitchen…

Great apartment, check. Next best thing? We have an online tenant system so you can pay rent online. Simple.

Scope the details below:

- Income 3x rent per month
- 600 credit score minimum
- No prior evictions
- No judgments
- No felonies
- Must be able to get utilities turned on (gas and electric)
- No smoking
- No pets

We need the security deposit to hold the unit after we accept your application, we prorate your rent from day of move in to hand over keys. Every person 18+ must be on the lease.

* All application fees are non-refundable
* Deposits are only refundable after end of lease term ( minimum one year )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Blendon Pl have any available units?
1034 Blendon Pl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Blendon Pl have?
Some of 1034 Blendon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Blendon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Blendon Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Blendon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1034 Blendon Pl offer parking?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Blendon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Blendon Pl have a pool?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Blendon Pl have accessible units?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Blendon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Blendon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
