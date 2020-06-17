1034 Blendon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities e-payments key fob access

Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - https://photos.app.goo.gl/haUBSPNxPsxUQxJfA



CLICK LINK ABOVE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR!!



3 Bedroom with bonus bedroom in quaint cottage has EVERYTHING! Centrally located this sought after historical neighborhood, is just minutes from Forest Park and a short drive to all of STL's BEST ATTRACTIONS! This charmer is BEAUTIFULLY updated with all of the amenities you could hope for @ your HOME away from home! 2 Bedrooms with a Queen Bed in each, 3 Smart TV's, a backyard patio, KEYLESS Self Entry, fully equipped kitchen…



Great apartment, check. Next best thing? We have an online tenant system so you can pay rent online. Simple.



Scope the details below:



- Income 3x rent per month

- 600 credit score minimum

- No prior evictions

- No judgments

- No felonies

- Must be able to get utilities turned on (gas and electric)

- No smoking

- No pets



We need the security deposit to hold the unit after we accept your application, we prorate your rent from day of move in to hand over keys. Every person 18+ must be on the lease.



* All application fees are non-refundable

* Deposits are only refundable after end of lease term ( minimum one year )



