Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO📍
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2073 Saxon
2073 Saxon Dr, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Arnold Townhome * Living Room * Eat-in Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal and Refrigerator * 2 Bedroom * 1.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 Westward Trails Drive
1119 Westward Trails Dr, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$825
960 sqft
Great Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the Fox C-6 school district. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-up. Laminate floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1128 Westward Trails Drive
1128 Westward Trails Drive, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$795
Great Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the Fox C-6 school district. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-up. This Townhouse even has it's on back yard! Monthly lease amount includes sewer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
24 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
5 Units Available
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2804 Blackforest Dr D
2804 Black Forest Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
747 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - Property Id: 88706 Wood floors through kitchen and living area with carpeted bedroom. Large walk in closets in bedroom and living room. Newer bathroom and lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2527 Nodaway ct.
2527 Nodaway Court, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1012 sqft
Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2901 Union Road
2901 Union Road, Mehlville, MO
Studio
$1,750
8772 sqft
Nice Office building! 3 levels! Great Price! Rare Find! Great Opportunity! Currently used as a doctors office on the first floor, and 2nd floor is occupied by a Chiropractor! 2,900 sq ft on earch of 3 levels! 2 offices upstairs-1 Office
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11310 Concord Village Avenue
11310 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
Studio
$1,200
850 sqft
Great location near intersection of Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh Rd. For lease. Monthly lease rate $1200. plus first month FREE ! This property is a HIGH visibility, HIGH traffic location.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2868 Seckman
2868 Seckman Rd, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$1,500
7500 sqft
Greata Visibilty excellent retail, storefront/ office space. Square footage 1500 s.f. approx 35 parking spaces available. Tenant responsible for own utilities. Take advantage of this great opportunity. Prior tenant was a sub shop.
In Arnold, the median rent is $616 for a studio, $699 for a 1-bedroom, $908 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,203 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arnold, check out our monthly Arnold Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Arnold area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arnold from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
