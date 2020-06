108 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO

Moving to Maryland Heights

This city isn't all that old, either, having been incorporated from a small village into a city in 1985. It is about 23 miles square, which gives it plenty of room to provide parks, shopping centers, and homes with big yards (and yes, some of those you can rent). With parks such as Creve Coeur County Park, Vago Community Park, and Gerald A Eise Memorial Park, there's always something here to get you outside and enjoying the outdoors.

House rentals, condo rentals, and some duplex rentals are available in Maryland Heights. About 36 percent of the households here rent, which includes numerous apartments for rent. And, about 6 percent of the homes here are vacant at any time, which means as a renter with a good credit score, security deposit, and a steady job, you should have no trouble getting the apartment you are after.