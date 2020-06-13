Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
33 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
11686 Forestel Court
11686 Forestel Court, Maryland Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1168 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Median Rent in Maryland Heights

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Maryland Heights is $862, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,119.
Studio
$760
1 Bed
$862
2 Beds
$1,119
3+ Beds
$1,483
City GuideMaryland Heights
Maryland Heights' is home to its county's first casino, Hollywood Casino St. Louis. Well, unless you count online casinos.

So you want to live in Saint Louis but you don't want to deal with crowded streets, noise-filled apartment complexes, and high prices? That may be exactly why you come to Maryland Heights. This suburb is home to more than 27,400 people, so it can't be that bad, right? Even better, if you don't like the concrete-parks found in the big city, this space has plenty of wide open parks to welcome you into. For all of these reasons, finding an apartment to rent in Maryland Heights may be just what you need to relax.

Moving to Maryland Heights

This city isn't all that old, either, having been incorporated from a small village into a city in 1985. It is about 23 miles square, which gives it plenty of room to provide parks, shopping centers, and homes with big yards (and yes, some of those you can rent). With parks such as Creve Coeur County Park, Vago Community Park, and Gerald A Eise Memorial Park, there's always something here to get you outside and enjoying the outdoors.

House rentals, condo rentals, and some duplex rentals are available in Maryland Heights. About 36 percent of the households here rent, which includes numerous apartments for rent. And, about 6 percent of the homes here are vacant at any time, which means as a renter with a good credit score, security deposit, and a steady job, you should have no trouble getting the apartment you are after.

Living in Maryland Heights

The city doesn't have designated neighborhoods. However, it is near to the cities of Bridgeton, Champ, and Westwood. The price of apartments to rent remains mostly affordable. The cost of living is moderate, but about the same as Saint Louis itself. This isn't your ultra urban neighborhood, but it is a short drive from the big city and boasts far more amenities.

The city of Maryland Heights has about half of its population commuting to and from work. The good news is that most only commute about 19 minutes per day, making this a short drive.

June 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report. Maryland Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maryland Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Maryland Heights rents declined moderately over the past month

Maryland Heights rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maryland Heights stand at $862 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,120 for a two-bedroom. Maryland Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Maryland Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    Maryland Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Maryland Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Maryland Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • Maryland Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,120 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Maryland Heights.
    • While Maryland Heights' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maryland Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Maryland Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Maryland Heights?
    In Maryland Heights, the median rent is $760 for a studio, $862 for a 1-bedroom, $1,119 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,483 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maryland Heights, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Maryland Heights?
    Some of the colleges located in the Maryland Heights area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Maryland Heights?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maryland Heights from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

