Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry cable included granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!***



Collins Terrace invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Collins Terrace provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities near downtown St. Louis. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.



Walking distance to Metrolink, providing rapid access to St. Louis' scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Collins Terrace is located within minutes of all the opportunities that St. Louis has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few