Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Overland
2 Units Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
10014 Driver Ave.
10014 Driver Avenue, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Overland house for rent on a great street. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room and separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors, vinyl windows, new light fixtures, huge unfinished walk-out basement for storage, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
2518 Woodson
2518 Woodson Road, Overland, MO
Studio
$3,000
6100 sqft
This is a retail store front space of approx 6100 sq ft. There is one large open area with 2 ADA bathrooms. The space has been white boxed and ready to move in. Plenty of electric throughout. There are 2 other rooms for storage or other use.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Overland
1 Unit Available
9204 Argyle Avenue
9204 Argyle Avenue, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
This home sits back from the street which contributes to the peaceful setting. Large bedrooms and huge backyard. All on one level. Washer/dryer and appliances are included. Nice street, great location, walking distance to downtown Overland.
Results within 1 mile of Overland
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,069
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University City
1 Unit Available
8307 Richard Ave
8307 Richard Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house in University City - This is a 2 bedroom single family home in University City.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Olivette
1 Unit Available
1115 Magnet Drive
1115 Magnet Drive, Olivette, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Conveniently located in Olivette, this home will not disappoint. Schedule your viewing online today. Unique home in Olivette features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 2900 square feet of living space and a 2 car oversized garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7850 Birchmont Drive
7850 Birchmont Drive, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH, FULL BRICK, TWO STORY HOME. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ACCENT MIRRORS. LOTS OF CABINETS IN SMARTLY PLANNED KITCHEN.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9423 Muriel Ave.
9423 Muriel Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
Beautiful home in Woodson Terrace, 3 bed 1 bath - Enjoy rustic farmhouse aesthetic along with convenient location, right in the heart of St. Louis County.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3403 Wismer Road
3403 Wismer Road, Breckenridge Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
705 sqft
Cute and convenient 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Nice wood floors and huge bedrooms make this property a gem! Washer dryer hook-ups available in the basement, but washer and dryer are not provided

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1355 Rushmore Drive
1355 Rushmore Drive, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1569 sqft
Brick House Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with enclosed back patio. Corner house. With refinished hardwood Floors New Fresh Paint.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
St. John
1 Unit Available
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
Results within 5 miles of Overland
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,156
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
City GuideOverland
Overland, MO was originally referred to as "The Overland Park" and served as a resting stop for pioneers heading out West.

Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name.

Moving to Overland

East-west running St. Charles Rock Road bisects the Overland community and several well established local residential neighborhoods can be found on either side of it. Woodson Terrace to the north and Breckenridge Hills to the south are two of the more popular residential favorites.

If a local move, or an inter-city relocation is in the mix when it comes to present or future plans, consider finding an apartment for rent in Overland before fully committing to a home property purchase. By so doing, you'll be lowering much of the risk and uncertainty before taking the plunge into such a significant financial investment. A rental home, be it a rental condo, a studio apartment or a spacious three-bedroom house for rent is a viable means to take the heat off before jumping headfirst into a buying initiative before getting to thoroughly know if the new community is right for you. Just make sure you bring your papers with you; copies of your ID, credit report, proof of income, bank statements and whatever else the management staff or landlord requires of you.

These days, proper planning before any move can almost be a fun activity rather than a chore. Given the modern convenience of ample rental opportunities that can be found online, the search for Overland, MO, rental lodging will provide you with an eye-opening, information-gathering experience that'll make you chomp at the bit to get started in your quest for a pleasant and successful move.

Living in Overland

At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau, the resident population of Overland was 16,062, and residents managed to comfortably fit into the 4.38 square miles of the town. It's located in St. Louis County, and as the latter name implies, Overland is a suburb located 14 miles from the downtown "Gateway City" metropolis of St. Louis -- which makes it a desirable slam dunk -- and 35-minute stone's throw work commute from nearby Overland.

Moving to the Overland area is a snap. Its central U.S. location makes it a piece-of-cake effort by whatever preferred transport method. If dropping in by air tickles your fancy, the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, just 3.3 miles from Overland as the crow flies, accommodates arrivals from all major national and worldwide airports. If driving is your thing, the best bet is via Interstate 70 (I-70), just minutes to the north and it connects with the entire U.S. superhighway system.

When looking for nightlife and other fun things to do in the Overland area, all roads point to St. Louis. The close proximity to a beautiful city the size of St. Louis makes Overland an ideal stepping-out venue where one can indulge any entertainment and culinary desire. Restaurants featuring all forms of popular American and international cuisines, movie theater complexes, nightclubs playing the hottest dance music, amusement parks offering thrills, professional sports teams to root for and convenient shopping opportunities galore are just some of the features at the top of the extensive list.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Overland?
The average rent price for Overland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Overland?
Some of the colleges located in the Overland area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Overland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Overland from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

