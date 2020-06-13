154 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO📍
Overland, MO, not to be confused with Overland Park, KS, was initially settled in the early 1820s. Beyond the mid-North American St. Louis waypoint, west-heading wagon trains of pioneers customarily stopped here overnight for the men to wet their whistles while their women kicked back and got the dust out. This popular watering hole was soon dubbed "The Overland Park." Legendary pioneer Daniel Boone built a log cabin there to meet and greet those settlers intent on following his trail-blazing success. A century later, the name was changed to "Overland" to avoid conflict within the emerging United States Postal System regarding its Kansas cousin with nearly the same name.
East-west running St. Charles Rock Road bisects the Overland community and several well established local residential neighborhoods can be found on either side of it. Woodson Terrace to the north and Breckenridge Hills to the south are two of the more popular residential favorites.
If a local move, or an inter-city relocation is in the mix when it comes to present or future plans, consider finding an apartment for rent in Overland before fully committing to a home property purchase. By so doing, you'll be lowering much of the risk and uncertainty before taking the plunge into such a significant financial investment. A rental home, be it a rental condo, a studio apartment or a spacious three-bedroom house for rent is a viable means to take the heat off before jumping headfirst into a buying initiative before getting to thoroughly know if the new community is right for you. Just make sure you bring your papers with you; copies of your ID, credit report, proof of income, bank statements and whatever else the management staff or landlord requires of you.
These days, proper planning before any move can almost be a fun activity rather than a chore. Given the modern convenience of ample rental opportunities that can be found online, the search for Overland, MO, rental lodging will provide you with an eye-opening, information-gathering experience that'll make you chomp at the bit to get started in your quest for a pleasant and successful move.
At the time of the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau, the resident population of Overland was 16,062, and residents managed to comfortably fit into the 4.38 square miles of the town. It's located in St. Louis County, and as the latter name implies, Overland is a suburb located 14 miles from the downtown "Gateway City" metropolis of St. Louis -- which makes it a desirable slam dunk -- and 35-minute stone's throw work commute from nearby Overland.
Moving to the Overland area is a snap. Its central U.S. location makes it a piece-of-cake effort by whatever preferred transport method. If dropping in by air tickles your fancy, the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, just 3.3 miles from Overland as the crow flies, accommodates arrivals from all major national and worldwide airports. If driving is your thing, the best bet is via Interstate 70 (I-70), just minutes to the north and it connects with the entire U.S. superhighway system.
When looking for nightlife and other fun things to do in the Overland area, all roads point to St. Louis. The close proximity to a beautiful city the size of St. Louis makes Overland an ideal stepping-out venue where one can indulge any entertainment and culinary desire. Restaurants featuring all forms of popular American and international cuisines, movie theater complexes, nightclubs playing the hottest dance music, amusement parks offering thrills, professional sports teams to root for and convenient shopping opportunities galore are just some of the features at the top of the extensive list.