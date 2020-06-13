/
/
swansea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Swansea, IL📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1401 N Illinois St. Lot 27
1401 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
728 sqft
Welcome to 1401 N. Illinois St. Lot #27 at Swansea MH Park. Swansea MH Park is located in Swansea, Illinois right off 159 near downtown Belleville and close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1320 N 1st St
1320 N 1st St, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
View a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/3Cj4XfMczc8 AVAILABLE NOW 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment, upper level. Rent is $695+ $25 sewer/month. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Coin washer/dryer available. Off street parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2456 sqft
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
Results within 1 mile of Swansea
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5793 Brett Michael
5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
114 Ashley Drive
114 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ground level Condo. Open floor plan. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with appliances: stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The patio has a storage unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 South 33rd Street
105 South 33rd Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Sauter Heights Subdivision, 15 x 12 Living Room, 13 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 First Bedroom and 12 x 10 Second Bedroom, Unfinished
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1717 LASALLE Street
1717 La Salle St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Three Bedroom in Schafers Subdivision Features Wood Flooring, 17 x 12 Living Room, 9 x 9 Dining Area, 12 x 7 Kitchen Provides Gas Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 17 x 10 Master Bedroom, 12 x 9 Second Bedroom and 11
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Parking, Available 06/01/2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
423 South 21st Street
423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
131 Ashley Drive
131 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
540 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8 Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
405 North Illinois Street
405 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Studio
$1,500
7699 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
Results within 5 miles of Swansea
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Swansea rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Swansea area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Swansea from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO