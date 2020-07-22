/
northampton
243 Apartments for rent in Northampton, St. Louis, MO
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$617
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
3320 Lawn Avenue
3320 Lawn Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2Bath Single-Family Northampton Home! - Here is something we don't see every day- A three bedroom/ two full bath single-family ranch style house! Tons of amenities here: beautiful hardwood floors, a large open floor plan, a newer
Results within 1 mile of Northampton
4518 Tholozan Ave
4518 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath. Central A/C! Spacious Back Yard! - Nice 2 bedroom bungalow in South City. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, wood floors, all recently updated. New windows and central A/C. Full basement and a nice size yard for entertaining.
5207 Itaska St
5207 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the market long! Walkable distance to
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
5529 Southwest Ave.
5529 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Fully updated and is located Just steps away from Sublette Park, Cunetto's, and all your favorite spots on "The Hill!" This one has all the modern renovations your demand, like a modern kitchen, GRANITE COUNTERS, central A/C & Heat, modern insulated
4209 Ellenwood Avenue - 201
4209 Ellenwood Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
This unit is in a prime location! Close to public transit and major highways. Hardwood floors. Professional management and maintenance, FREE parking in back! All for a great price. Application completed online.
2006 Hereford St
2006 Hereford Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
You want to walk out your front door to all of the amazing restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops of The Hill? This is your opportunity This modern, updated house is sure to impress featuring a huge loft style bedroom that encompasses the entire 2nd
4407 Chippewa E
4407 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 1 bedroom You will fall in love with this 1 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.
4318 Potomac Street
4318 Potomac Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
658 sqft
Large one bedroom home with new windows, new flooring, new exterior, main floor laundry and AWESOME location! This is Tower Grove South at it's best!
4349 Connecticut 1E
4349 Connecticut Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
1000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for anyone who wants lots of extra room and tons of light! ONE BLOCK FROM TOWER GROVE PARK & ONE BLOCK FROM MORGANFORD RESTAURANTS AND BARS.
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,850
4000 sqft
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet.
6065 Hartford St
6065 Hartford Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
Totally renovated 1 bedroom in Lindenwood park! - Property Id: 273789 Totally Renovated 1 bedroom unit located in desirable Lindenwood Park area, unit has it's own private basement and private fenced in patio area along with an attached sun porch.
5306 Reber Place
5306 Reber Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
660 sqft
Southwest Garden! - Imagine yourself in a sweet, light and bright Southwest Garden Cottage nestled between Sublette Park and Tower Grove Park on a beautiful tree lined street.
6401 Arsenal Street
6401 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$950
4872 sqft
Great Commercial/Retail Lease Opportunity w/ Two Store Fronts! Fenced and Gated Parking lot, Newer 800 AMP electrical service (200 for each storefront and 200 for each upstairs apartments). New PVC plumbing stack & New Water lines in 2014.
5347 Arsenal
5347 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
1964 sqft
Super cute, all electric 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second-floor apartment located in desirable South City community Southwest Gardens. Walking distance to The Trophy Room and South City YMCA.
2921 Brannon unit A
2921 Brannon Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
895 sqft
Nicely Appointed Southwest Garden Apartment - This great upstairs apartment features Hardwood Floors, Newer Cabinets with Subway tile backsplash, contemporary paint, historic charm througout, washer and dryer hook ups.
3159 Bent Avenue
3159 Bent Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
Only 2 blocks South of Tower Grove Park this charming 1 bed 1 bath shot gun style has hardwood floors, window ac, eat-in kitchen washer/dryer connections in the basement, off street parking and more.
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
