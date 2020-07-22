/
crown center
236 Apartments for rent in Crown Center, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
$
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
38 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1002 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 03:06 PM
4 Units Available
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,236
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban and Natural. Bustling and Tranquil. Stunning views overlooking downtown Kansas City. Surround yourself with striking views, premium finishes and chic comfort.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2510 Grand Boulevard - 402
2510 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,050
543 sqft
A completely refinished studio condo is the San Francisco Towers, one of the City's tallest condo buildings! Located amongst the trees on the 4th floor, this unit features sleek and modern finishes throughout! ~Wall-to-wall windows ~Grey and white
Results within 1 mile of Crown Center
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
6 Units Available
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$6,501
4231 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1372 sqft
A fantastic community near the beaches, art galleries, and boutiques. Each home features gourmet kitchens, Juliet balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Energy-efficient windows. On-site fitness center, media room, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
84 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
17 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
12 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,113
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
34 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$901
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified
1 of 107
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
6 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$798
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,120
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
32 Units Available
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
37 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$928
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
11 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 189
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
