/
/
grain valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Grain Valley, MO📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1512 NE Erin Ct
1512 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed, 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1411 NE Mary Ct
1411 Northeast Mary Court, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1536 sqft
Newer 3 Bed 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1210 Southwest Graystone Drive
1210 Graystone Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1988 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Southwest Foxtail Drive
1001 Foxtail Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1514 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
644 Southwest Crestview Drive
644 Crestview Court, Grain Valley, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2377 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive
411 Northeast Wolf Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1287 sqft
3 bed and 2.5 bath. The home has a nice size living room with a fireplace. The home also has a dinning area that leads into the kitchen that has grantie counter tops and stainless steeel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Road
1001 Northeast Clear Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1310 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
911 Southwest Shorthorn Drive
911 Shorthorn Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1893 sqft
This home has high ceilings and granite counter tops. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pantry and gas stove in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1513 NW Eagle Ridge Dr
1513 Northwest Eagle Ridge Drive, Grain Valley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1167 sqft
Leasing Special: $1375 per month! 3 Bedroom 2 bath Townhomes! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1403 Northwest High View Drive
1403 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1942 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Grain Valley
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29802 E Old Pink Hill Rd
29802 Old Pink Hill Road, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Ranch style home on large country setting lot. close to town. Two stall garage with basement. Fireplace living room. dinning kitchen, laundry room, deck. New roof, siding and A/C, new carpet and paint.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1106 South East Scenic Drive
1106 SE Scenic Dr, Blue Springs, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing Team. 5 Bedroom 3 full Bathroom house.
Results within 5 miles of Grain Valley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 Maple Dr
542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8213 SE Maple Ct
8213 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 NE 10th St
1104 Northeast 10th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1027 sqft
1104 NE 10th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3bd Split in Blue Springs w/ Private Back Yard! | Offered by Midwest Property Resources - Check the box, strike through the line on your TO DO list, Your Search is Done! This clean 3bd 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsridge
1 Unit Available
711 NW Cambridge Court
711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1335 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Applegate
1 Unit Available
159 Vesper Street
159 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$589
800 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grain Valley, the median rent is $626 for a studio, $793 for a 1-bedroom, $972 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,329 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grain Valley, check out our monthly Grain Valley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grain Valley area include MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Rockhurst University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grain Valley from include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Kansas City, and Lenexa.