Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM

Cambria

333 W 46th Ter · (816) 326-1032
Location

333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64112
Country Club Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 518 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
guest suite
internet access
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Cambria Luxury Rentals near the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri! Its ideal location places you within close proximity of the Plaza, where you'll have access to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment you desire. Just minutes from downtown, Crown Center, and Westport, Cambria Luxury Rentals has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient! Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Living in Kansas City, Missouri does not get any better than this! Offering four impressive floor plans, Cambria Luxury Rentals provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious apartment homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen, all electric appliances, ample counter space, spacious walk-in closets, and more! At Cambria Luxury Rentals you will discover a community with all the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect and deserve. At Cambria Luxury Rentals we aim to provide a new lifestyle experience providing unparalleled apartment homes. Tour our photo gallery and see why Cambria Luxury Rentals is the ideal place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $250; 2 pets $300.
fee: 1 pet $250 (non-refundable); 2 pets $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Aggressive dog breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited. Application Requirements: Before we can approve your application, you must provide a picture of the pet along with documentation from your veterinarian stating the following for each pet: breed, age, gender, weight, clawed or declawed (cats only). If you currently do not have a pet, please be sure to contact the management office to review this information prior to adding a pet to your family to ensure the pet meets all of the requirements.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Parking: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambria have any available units?
Cambria has 7 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambria have?
Some of Cambria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambria currently offering any rent specials?
Cambria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambria pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambria is pet friendly.
Does Cambria offer parking?
Yes, Cambria offers parking.
Does Cambria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambria have a pool?
No, Cambria does not have a pool.
Does Cambria have accessible units?
Yes, Cambria has accessible units.
Does Cambria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambria has units with dishwashers.
