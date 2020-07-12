/
country club plaza
261 Apartments for rent in Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO
15 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
7 Units Available
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,270
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to the Plaza and Crown Center. Units have gourmet style kitchen, all electric appliances and ample counter space. Community offers copy and fax services, gate access and on-call maintenance.
1 Unit Available
4609 Jefferson St.
4609 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Plaza Club City Apartments is the perfect Kansas City, MO location for working professionals, executives, and all around urbanites.
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson St.
4619 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plaza Club City Apartments is the perfect Kansas City, MO location for working professionals, executives, and all around urbanites.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club Plaza
130 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
10 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Contact for Availability
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
32 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
16 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
8 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
5 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
2 Units Available
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
1 Unit Available
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out
1 Unit Available
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room
1 Unit Available
4632 Terrace St.
4632 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
4632 Terrace St. Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Updated Home in West Plaza - Location, Location, Location! You have to see this wonderful home in the West Plaza neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3926 Warwick Boulevard
3926 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
980 sqft
1st MONTH OF RENT FREE WITH NEW 13 MONTH LEASE FREE! (Unit 3932-05) Warwick Gardens is one of our newest renovated communities and a must see! Located on Warwick Boulevard in an established residential neighborhood, this courtyard centered building
1 Unit Available
323 Cleaver II Boulevard
323 Emanuel Cleaver Ii Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plaza condo on the 7th floor of an eight-floor building. The unit is bright with natural light and has an easy to decorate open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
3928 Warwick Boulevard
3928 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
1st Month Of Rent Free With New 13 Month Lease! (Unit 3932-05) Warwick Gardens is one of our newest renovated communities and a must see! Located on Warwick Boulevard in an established residential neighborhood, this courtyard centered building has
1 Unit Available
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! SPECIAL!!!!!!!!! Half off first month rent if you move in by July 31st!!!!!!! Low administrative move-in fee of $250, no security deposit! Vintage building on Roanoke Pkwy, tucked
1 Unit Available
4317 Fairmount Avenue
4317 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Westport area home available for rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4317-fairmount-ave-kansas-city-mo-64111-usa/23de5801-1065-4e56-94fb-b5de0725f0fc (RLNE5912943)
