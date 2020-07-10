9903 Wheeling Avenue

Amenities
9903 Wheeling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64134
Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self-guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/790277?source=marketing
To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1613561873
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in the Skyline Heights neighborhood of Kansas City, with a 4th nonconforming bedroom in full, partially finished basement. Hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen features tile floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash and appliances. Completely renovated bathroom with tile floors and tile shower surround and vanity. 1-car attached garage and fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups as well. Hickman Mills schools (Not Verified).
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $150 plus $10/month pet rent per pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday
**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.