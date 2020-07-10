All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:54 PM

9903 Wheeling Avenue

9903 Wheeling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9903 Wheeling Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9903 Wheeling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64134

Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self-guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/790277?source=marketing

To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1613561873

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in the Skyline Heights neighborhood of Kansas City, with a 4th nonconforming bedroom in full, partially finished basement. Hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen features tile floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash and appliances. Completely renovated bathroom with tile floors and tile shower surround and vanity. 1-car attached garage and fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups as well. Hickman Mills schools (Not Verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $150 plus $10/month pet rent per pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have any available units?
9903 Wheeling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have?
Some of 9903 Wheeling Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 Wheeling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9903 Wheeling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 Wheeling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9903 Wheeling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9903 Wheeling Avenue offers parking.
Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9903 Wheeling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have a pool?
No, 9903 Wheeling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9903 Wheeling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 Wheeling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9903 Wheeling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
