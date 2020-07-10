9903 Wheeling Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9903 Wheeling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64134



Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self-guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/790277?source=marketing



To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1613561873



Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in the Skyline Heights neighborhood of Kansas City, with a 4th nonconforming bedroom in full, partially finished basement. Hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen features tile floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash and appliances. Completely renovated bathroom with tile floors and tile shower surround and vanity. 1-car attached garage and fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups as well. Hickman Mills schools (Not Verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $150 plus $10/month pet rent per pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.