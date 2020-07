Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated and reopened in August 2013, The Duke offers Kansas City residents affordable contemporary living in the heart of the Hyde Park neighborhood. Available in 2 bedroom or 3 bedroom homes, each apartment was designed to adhere to the principles of open concept living. With its centralized location, residents enjoy close proximity to public transportation and major highways.



The Duke is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim