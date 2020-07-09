All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9807 Hardesty Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9807 Hardesty Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

9807 Hardesty Avenue

9807 Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9807 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom split-level was renovated by Conrex. Features include stainless steel appliances, 2 full baths, basement, attached 2 car garage, and fenced in backyard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
9807 Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have?
Some of 9807 Hardesty Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9807 Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 Hardesty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9807 Hardesty Avenue offers parking.
Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 9807 Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9807 Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary