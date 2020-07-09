All apartments in Kansas City
9417 N Lenox Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9417 N Lenox Ave

9417 North Lenox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9417 North Lenox Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/363f77f084 ----
These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00.
Non-refundable deposit of $350.00.
Refundable deposit of $875.00

A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1325
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genesis Crossing
Nearest Cross Street: Green Hills Rd/NW Old Tiffany Springs Rd
Square Footage: 1500
Virtual Tour: Coming Soon!
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/8/17
House Number: 9417
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Move-In Special

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Cats Ok
Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Gas Fireplace
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 N Lenox Ave have any available units?
9417 N Lenox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9417 N Lenox Ave have?
Some of 9417 N Lenox Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 N Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9417 N Lenox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 N Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9417 N Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9417 N Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9417 N Lenox Ave offers parking.
Does 9417 N Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9417 N Lenox Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 N Lenox Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9417 N Lenox Ave has a pool.
Does 9417 N Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 9417 N Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 N Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9417 N Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

