Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9315 Main Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

9315 Main Street

9315 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

9315 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1650 - Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. granite Countertops and tile backsplash. It has a nice big family room and a formal living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today because it won't last long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5719319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Main Street have any available units?
9315 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 Main Street have?
Some of 9315 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Main Street offer parking?
No, 9315 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 9315 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Main Street have a pool?
No, 9315 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 9315 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Main Street has units with dishwashers.

