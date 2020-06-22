9315 Main Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

COMING SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1650 - Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. granite Countertops and tile backsplash. It has a nice big family room and a formal living room. Brand new stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today because it won't last long!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5719319)