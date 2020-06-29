Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8709 E. 114th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8709 E. 114th
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8709 E. 114th
8709 East 114th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8709 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3BD 1BA ranch has a beautiful french doors, Huge Backyard, new driveway and so much more.
$750 Rent
$750 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8709 E. 114th have any available units?
8709 E. 114th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8709 E. 114th have?
Some of 8709 E. 114th's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8709 E. 114th currently offering any rent specials?
8709 E. 114th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 E. 114th pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 E. 114th is pet friendly.
Does 8709 E. 114th offer parking?
Yes, 8709 E. 114th offers parking.
Does 8709 E. 114th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 E. 114th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 E. 114th have a pool?
No, 8709 E. 114th does not have a pool.
Does 8709 E. 114th have accessible units?
No, 8709 E. 114th does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 E. 114th have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 E. 114th does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary