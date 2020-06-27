8609 Winchester Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 840 Sq ft property was built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Brand New Refrigerator, stove and Dishwasher included. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Full unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today!

View our website WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM

Serious Applicants ONLY! No section 8! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET!

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity