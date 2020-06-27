All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

8609 Winchester Ave

8609 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 840 Sq ft property was built in 1955 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Brand New Refrigerator, stove and Dishwasher included. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Full unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today!
View our website WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM
Serious Applicants ONLY! No section 8! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET!
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Winchester Ave have any available units?
8609 Winchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Winchester Ave have?
Some of 8609 Winchester Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Winchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Winchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Winchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 Winchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8609 Winchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Winchester Ave offers parking.
Does 8609 Winchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Winchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Winchester Ave have a pool?
No, 8609 Winchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Winchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 8609 Winchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Winchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Winchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
