All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8606 North Oakland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8606 North Oakland Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:44 PM

8606 North Oakland Avenue

8606 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8606 North Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
This home has it all! Perfect for those that love to entertain, you'll love the custom flagstone patio. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms & 5th non-conforming bedroom/office/exercise room. No carpet in the entire home! Lower level with beautiful wood beamed ceiling & custom wet bar with granite & stone, and wine cellar.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
8606 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 8606 North Oakland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8606 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary