8104 E. 100th Terr Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d89efb03f ----

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON CUL-DE-SAC DUPLEX. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious rooms, lower level finished as 3rd bedroom. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!



1 Bath

1 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups