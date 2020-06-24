All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

8004 Lydia Ave

8004 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
This 924 Sq ft property was built in 1930 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicepm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Lydia Ave have any available units?
8004 Lydia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Lydia Ave have?
Some of 8004 Lydia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Lydia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Lydia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Lydia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 Lydia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8004 Lydia Ave offer parking?
No, 8004 Lydia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8004 Lydia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Lydia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Lydia Ave have a pool?
No, 8004 Lydia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Lydia Ave have accessible units?
No, 8004 Lydia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Lydia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Lydia Ave has units with dishwashers.
