Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

6839 Myrtle Ave

6839 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6839 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6839 Myrtle Ave. Independence, MO. 64132
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas CIty. Available immediately for $725.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1010237
App fees differ online

(RLNE5699965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
6839 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6839 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 6839 Myrtle Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6839 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6839 Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6839 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6839 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 6839 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6839 Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 6839 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6839 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 6839 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 Myrtle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

