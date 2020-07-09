Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6440 The Paseo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
6440 The Paseo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
6440 The Paseo
6440 Paseo Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6440 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e14ea20a4 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6440 The Paseo have any available units?
6440 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6440 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
6440 The Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 The Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 6440 The Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6440 The Paseo offer parking?
No, 6440 The Paseo does not offer parking.
Does 6440 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 6440 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 6440 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 6440 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 The Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 The Paseo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6440 The Paseo has units with air conditioning.
