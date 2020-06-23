All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6438 The Paseo

6438 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e896080a4 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 The Paseo have any available units?
6438 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6438 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
6438 The Paseo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 The Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 6438 The Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6438 The Paseo offer parking?
No, 6438 The Paseo does not offer parking.
Does 6438 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 6438 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 6438 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 6438 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 The Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6438 The Paseo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6438 The Paseo has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

