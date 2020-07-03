6302 Northwest 78th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home is located in the North Lakes Subdivision. Walk into a spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator (as-is). Main floor laundry with washer and dryer (as-is) and full bathroom near 2 nice sized bedrooms with built-in chests. Master bedroom is on its own floor with large master bathroom and extra large walk-in closet. Family room downstairs along with 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. There is a nice deck overlooking the large shaded backyard. Pets are not possible. HOA offers a pool and dues are to be paid by tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.