Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:04 PM

6302 Northwest 78th Terrace

6302 NW 78 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6302 NW 78 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
The Coves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home is located in the North Lakes Subdivision. Walk into a spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator (as-is). Main floor laundry with washer and dryer (as-is) and full bathroom near 2 nice sized bedrooms with built-in chests. Master bedroom is on its own floor with large master bathroom and extra large walk-in closet. Family room downstairs along with 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. There is a nice deck overlooking the large shaded backyard. Pets are not possible. HOA offers a pool and dues are to be paid by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have any available units?
6302 Northwest 78th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have?
Some of 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Northwest 78th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace has a pool.
Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 Northwest 78th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

