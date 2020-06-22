All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6241 E 15th Ter

6241 East 15th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6241 East 15th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64126
East Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This 1,569 Sq ft property was built in 1900 has 5 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out, backsplash in the kitchen. Appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 E 15th Ter have any available units?
6241 E 15th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 E 15th Ter have?
Some of 6241 E 15th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 E 15th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6241 E 15th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 E 15th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6241 E 15th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6241 E 15th Ter offer parking?
No, 6241 E 15th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6241 E 15th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 E 15th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 E 15th Ter have a pool?
No, 6241 E 15th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6241 E 15th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6241 E 15th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 E 15th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 E 15th Ter has units with dishwashers.
