6241 E 15th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,569 Sq ft property was built in 1900 has 5 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out, backsplash in the kitchen. Appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668