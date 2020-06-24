Rent Calculator
5930 Cherry Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 2:33 PM
5930 Cherry Street
5930 Cherry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5930 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Cozy Modern living with open kitchen warm hardwood floor. 3 blocks from UMKC 5 minutes from The Plaza variety restaurants.Fence but NOT gate not for big dogsLaundry provided
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5930 Cherry Street have any available units?
5930 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5930 Cherry Street have?
Some of 5930 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5930 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 5930 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5930 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 5930 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 5930 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 5930 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 5930 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
