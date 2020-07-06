Rent Calculator
5425 East 27th Street
5425 East 27th Street
5425 East 27th Street
Location
5425 East 27th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
South Blue Valley
Amenities
on-site laundry
cable included
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by Everything Realty LLC**
We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include:
*Private Room & Window
*Wifi & Cable Included
*Utilities Included
*Own Refrigerator
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*On site Laundry Room
*Month to month lease terms
*Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital. Bus line
*Driveway Parking
*NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5425 East 27th Street have any available units?
5425 East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5425 East 27th Street have?
Some of 5425 East 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5425 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5425 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5425 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5425 East 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5425 East 27th Street offers parking.
Does 5425 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 5425 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5425 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 5425 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
