5425 East 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

**this is a BEDROOM for rent by Everything Realty LLC**



We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.



All our homes include:



*Private Room & Window



*Wifi & Cable Included



*Utilities Included



*Own Refrigerator



*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials



*On site Laundry Room



*Month to month lease terms



*Minutes away from I-70 and I-435 and the VA Hospital. Bus line



*Driveway Parking



*NO PETS