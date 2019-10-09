Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5334 Euclid Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
5334 Euclid Avenue
5334 Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5334 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Complete Remodel with granite kitchen, new cabinets, ceramic floors, new windows, new HVAC, new carpet, and much more. Call today to make this your new place to call HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5334 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5334 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 5334 Euclid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5334 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
