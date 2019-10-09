5334 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Complete Remodel with granite kitchen, new cabinets, ceramic floors, new windows, new HVAC, new carpet, and much more. Call today to make this your new place to call HOME.