5314 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 Blue Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
5314 Park Avenue Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom home. PRICE REDUCED! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom house. Offstreet Parking. Close to buslines. Quiet neighborhood. C/A. Washer and Dryer hookups in storage basement.
(RLNE1854913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5314 Park Avenue have any available units?
5314 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.