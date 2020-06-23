All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5314 Park Avenue
5314 Park Avenue

5314 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
5314 Park Avenue Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom home. PRICE REDUCED! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom house. Offstreet Parking. Close to buslines. Quiet neighborhood. C/A. Washer and Dryer hookups in storage basement.

(RLNE1854913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Park Avenue have any available units?
5314 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5314 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5314 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5314 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5314 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 5314 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5314 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5314 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5314 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
