510 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Guest House Rental Furnished. South Kansas City in residential neighborhood. Close to Wornall RD and 435 hwy. All utilities included and Cable and internet. New granite in Kitchen. Security camera’s on property. Private parking spot. In unit washer and dryer. No pets No smoking. This is set up for single occupant.