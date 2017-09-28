All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 510 Santa Fe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
510 Santa Fe Trail
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 AM

510 Santa Fe Trail

510 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

510 Santa Fe Trail, Kansas City, MO 64131
Red Ridge South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Guest House Rental Furnished. South Kansas City in residential neighborhood. Close to Wornall RD and 435 hwy. All utilities included and Cable and internet. New granite in Kitchen. Security camera’s on property. Private parking spot. In unit washer and dryer. No pets No smoking. This is set up for single occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
510 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 510 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
510 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 510 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 510 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 510 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 510 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Santa Fe Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 510 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 510 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 510 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary