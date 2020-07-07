500 Gladstone Boulevard - 4.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground google fiber internet access

Welcome to the Historic Northeast!

Located on Historical Block!

Kansas City's home to the oldest and most stunning homes, breathtaking views and impressive parks!

You will see vintage beauty and a diverse community!

Walk down to Concourse Park and check out the giant polished concrete slide, children's playground and beautiful fountain!

Walk a little farther to see The Colonnade and Kansas City Museum!

Close to all major highways and bus stops!

Step into these huge vintage units with hardwood floors, tall ceilings and giant windows!

1500 square feet of stunning space!!!!!

Large living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, tall ceilings and ceiling fan.

First good size bedroom next to living room with large windows and good size closet.

Beautiful bathroom has hexagon tile and claw foot bathtub.

Huge dining room with plenty of space to entertain.

Second bedroom is off of dining room with large windows and good closet space.

Kitchen boasts nice cabinets, comes equipped with oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Third room with closet off of kitchen would make a great small office or kids room!

Washer and dryer in unit!

Google fiber wired!

Central Air!

Off street parking in back is first come, first serve!

Tenants pay electric and $50 water fee.

Dogs and Cats OK with $300 pet deposit, $150 nonrefundable.

Don't hesitate! Come be a part of the coolest neighborhood in Kansas City and celebrate the revival of The Historic Northeast!