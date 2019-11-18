All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4715 East 44th Street

4715 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4715 East 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom home in the Vineyards is available now. It features hardwoods throughout. The main level consists of a living room, dining room, full bath, kitchen, a large bedroom in the converted garage, as well as another bedroom. The upper level has a half bath, 2 good sized bedrooms, and another room that has a closet so it could be considered a small 5th bedroom, office or playroom. This home also has an unfinished basement for storage, as well as a large fenced backyard with covered patio.
Note: bathtub will be refinished before move in.

NO Vouchers

$40 app fee
$795 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

