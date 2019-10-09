All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4519 LIBERTY
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

4519 LIBERTY

4519 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Liberty Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Near the Plaza - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located just minutes from the Plaza and Westwood Park.
It features a large eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
There is 1 bedroom on the main level and 1 bedroom upstairs.
The home also offers an unfinished basement, a deck, covered parking, hardwood floors, and carpet in the 2nd bedroom.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

Pets are not allowed at this home.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2756429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 LIBERTY have any available units?
4519 LIBERTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 LIBERTY have?
Some of 4519 LIBERTY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 LIBERTY currently offering any rent specials?
4519 LIBERTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 LIBERTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 LIBERTY is pet friendly.
Does 4519 LIBERTY offer parking?
Yes, 4519 LIBERTY offers parking.
Does 4519 LIBERTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 LIBERTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 LIBERTY have a pool?
No, 4519 LIBERTY does not have a pool.
Does 4519 LIBERTY have accessible units?
No, 4519 LIBERTY does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 LIBERTY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 LIBERTY has units with dishwashers.
