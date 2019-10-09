4519 LIBERTY

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Near the Plaza - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located just minutes from the Plaza and Westwood Park.
It features a large eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
There is 1 bedroom on the main level and 1 bedroom upstairs.
The home also offers an unfinished basement, a deck, covered parking, hardwood floors, and carpet in the 2nd bedroom.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.
Pets are not allowed at this home.
