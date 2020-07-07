All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4425 Jarboe Street

4425 Jarboe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19302ac038 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. You&rsquo;ll love this captivating apartment community located just blocks away from Westport and the Country Club Plaza in the West Plaza neighborhood. This beautiful courtyard community has been completely modernized with beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen offers luxurious features such as granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. You also will get a spacious dining area that is perfect for hosting friends and family over for dinner! The upgrades don&rsquo;t end there! These homes also feature gorgeous hardwood floors in the kitchen, living, and dining areas and crown molding throughout the residence. Make this serene complex your new home by contacting the leasing agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Jarboe Street have any available units?
4425 Jarboe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Jarboe Street have?
Some of 4425 Jarboe Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Jarboe Street currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Jarboe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Jarboe Street pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Jarboe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4425 Jarboe Street offer parking?
No, 4425 Jarboe Street does not offer parking.
Does 4425 Jarboe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Jarboe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Jarboe Street have a pool?
Yes, 4425 Jarboe Street has a pool.
Does 4425 Jarboe Street have accessible units?
No, 4425 Jarboe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Jarboe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Jarboe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

