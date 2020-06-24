All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4352 N Colorado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4352 N Colorado Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:44 AM

4352 N Colorado Ave

4352 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4352 North Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Holiday Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, Finished Basement, Sunroom - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4839546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have any available units?
4352 N Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4352 N Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4352 N Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 N Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 N Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave offer parking?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 N Colorado Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 N Colorado Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary