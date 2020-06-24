All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 417 E 63rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
417 E 63rd Ter
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

417 E 63rd Ter

417 East 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 East 63rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
417 E 63rd Ter Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Brookside Duplex!!-Live in the heart of KC!! Showings begin Aprill 22nd. - REGISTER TO BE NOTIFIED WHEN SHOWINGS BEGIN.
https://renter.rently.com/properties/882308?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex with good sized unfinished basement with laundry area located in The Oak Meyer Gardens neighborhood in Brookside!! This home is lovely with all hardwood flooring and can be beautifully decorated to be made very cozy. Newer systems and windows. Wonderful balcony that overlooks fenced in backyard perfect for your pet! One car detached shared garage and driveway. Hurry this one won't last!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4834261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E 63rd Ter have any available units?
417 E 63rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 E 63rd Ter have?
Some of 417 E 63rd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E 63rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
417 E 63rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E 63rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 E 63rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 417 E 63rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 417 E 63rd Ter offers parking.
Does 417 E 63rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E 63rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E 63rd Ter have a pool?
No, 417 E 63rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 417 E 63rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 417 E 63rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E 63rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 E 63rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary