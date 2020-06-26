All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
407 NE 114th Terrace
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

407 NE 114th Terrace

407 Northeast 114th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

407 Northeast 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Staley Property for Rent! 3Bd/1.5Bth $1300 - Get it before it's gone! Check out this newly rehabbed home in the popular Staley Area!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

This property does not accept Section 8.

(RLNE3476828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 NE 114th Terrace have any available units?
407 NE 114th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 NE 114th Terrace have?
Some of 407 NE 114th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 NE 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
407 NE 114th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 NE 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 NE 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 407 NE 114th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 407 NE 114th Terrace offers parking.
Does 407 NE 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 NE 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 NE 114th Terrace have a pool?
No, 407 NE 114th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 407 NE 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 407 NE 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 407 NE 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 NE 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
