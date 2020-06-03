All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4044 Campbell St. - 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4044 Campbell St. - 2S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:18 AM

4044 Campbell St. - 2S

4044 Campbell Street · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4044 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Step into your newly remodeled Hyde Park unit!
Close to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!
Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, beautiful built in cabinet and a gorgeous decorative fireplace!
New furnace to keep you warm and cozy!
The super updated galley style kitchen comes with white granite counter tops, new white shaker cabinets, grey and white tile, and all new Stainless Steel package of Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher! Bathroom is updated with grey and white tile and all the nice finishes.
The bedroom has quite a bit of character with it's bay window!
Front deck off of living room and a back deck off of the kitchen!
Two outdoor spaces!
There is free on site laundry.
Off street parking. No vouchers.
No pets preferred please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have any available units?
4044 Campbell St. - 2S has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have?
Some of 4044 Campbell St. - 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Campbell St. - 2S currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Campbell St. - 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Campbell St. - 2S pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S offer parking?
Yes, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S does offer parking.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have a pool?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have accessible units?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Campbell St. - 2S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4044 Campbell St. - 2S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity