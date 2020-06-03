4044 Campbell St. - 2S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Step into your newly remodeled Hyde Park unit!

Close to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!

Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, beautiful built in cabinet and a gorgeous decorative fireplace!

New furnace to keep you warm and cozy!

The super updated galley style kitchen comes with white granite counter tops, new white shaker cabinets, grey and white tile, and all new Stainless Steel package of Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher! Bathroom is updated with grey and white tile and all the nice finishes.

The bedroom has quite a bit of character with it's bay window!

Front deck off of living room and a back deck off of the kitchen!

Two outdoor spaces!

There is free on site laundry.

Off street parking. No vouchers.

No pets preferred please.