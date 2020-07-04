4023 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Single-Family Home locates just East of Plaza - This beautiful single-family detached home is located in Kansas Citys Oak Park Southwest Neighborhood, just 3 miles east of the Plaza Shopping District. This 3-story home features 6 bedrooms plus an office, 1.5 baths and a partially finished basement.
Tile and wood-flooring on the lower level make this just the perfect home. Carpeting in the bedrooms.
Located minutes away from Highway 71 make any work commute convenient.
*10 minutes east of Plaza
*10 minutes south of Downtown
*25 minutes east of Overland Park
This home is located in the Kansas City Missouri School District:
MLK Elementary School
Central Middle School
Central High School
We accept Section 8 and other vouchers
Available for immediate move-in
$1250 monthly rent
$1000 Security deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
Text Janel 720-610-7118 to schedule a showing
(RLNE5692676)