Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4023 Chestnut Avenue

4023 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful Single-Family Home locates just East of Plaza - This beautiful single-family detached home is located in Kansas Citys Oak Park Southwest Neighborhood, just 3 miles east of the Plaza Shopping District. This 3-story home features 6 bedrooms plus an office, 1.5 baths and a partially finished basement.
Tile and wood-flooring on the lower level make this just the perfect home. Carpeting in the bedrooms.

Located minutes away from Highway 71 make any work commute convenient.
*10 minutes east of Plaza
*10 minutes south of Downtown
*25 minutes east of Overland Park
This home is located in the Kansas City Missouri School District:
MLK Elementary School
Central Middle School
Central High School

We accept Section 8 and other vouchers
Available for immediate move-in
$1250 monthly rent
$1000 Security deposit
$45 application fee per adult
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

This is a non-smoking unit
Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)

Text Janel 720-610-7118 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5692676)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
4023 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 4023 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4023 Chestnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 4023 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4023 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
