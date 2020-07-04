4023 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful Single-Family Home locates just East of Plaza - This beautiful single-family detached home is located in Kansas Citys Oak Park Southwest Neighborhood, just 3 miles east of the Plaza Shopping District. This 3-story home features 6 bedrooms plus an office, 1.5 baths and a partially finished basement.

Tile and wood-flooring on the lower level make this just the perfect home. Carpeting in the bedrooms.



Located minutes away from Highway 71 make any work commute convenient.

*10 minutes east of Plaza

*10 minutes south of Downtown

*25 minutes east of Overland Park

This home is located in the Kansas City Missouri School District:

MLK Elementary School

Central Middle School

Central High School



We accept Section 8 and other vouchers

Available for immediate move-in

$1250 monthly rent

$1000 Security deposit

$45 application fee per adult

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



This is a non-smoking unit

Crime/Drug Free Property

Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)



Text Janel 720-610-7118 to schedule a showing



