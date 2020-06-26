All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3920 Wyandotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3920 Wyandotte St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:24 AM

3920 Wyandotte St

3920 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Old Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3920 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westport 3-bed 1-bath just remodeled 1st floor duplex. Brand new stove/dishwasher with most windows are replaced. Private backyard. Pls contact 816-223-5504 for Qs/Viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Wyandotte St have any available units?
3920 Wyandotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Wyandotte St have?
Some of 3920 Wyandotte St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Wyandotte St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Wyandotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Wyandotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St offer parking?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have a pool?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have accessible units?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary