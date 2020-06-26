Rent Calculator
3920 Wyandotte St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:24 AM
3920 Wyandotte St
3920 Wyandotte Street
No Longer Available
3920 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westport 3-bed 1-bath just remodeled 1st floor duplex. Brand new stove/dishwasher with most windows are replaced. Private backyard. Pls contact 816-223-5504 for Qs/Viewing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have any available units?
3920 Wyandotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3920 Wyandotte St have?
Some of 3920 Wyandotte St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 Wyandotte St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Wyandotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Wyandotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St offer parking?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have a pool?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have accessible units?
No, 3920 Wyandotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Wyandotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Wyandotte St has units with dishwashers.
