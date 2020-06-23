All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:35 PM

3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road

3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings making it a great place to call home. Additional features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, upstairs laundry room and finished basement space! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have any available units?
3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have?
Some of 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road offer parking?
No, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have a pool?
No, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have accessible units?
No, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary