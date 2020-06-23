3905 Northwest Old Stagecoach Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details like hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings making it a great place to call home. Additional features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, upstairs laundry room and finished basement space! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.