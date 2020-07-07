All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3850 NW 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3850 NW 94th St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

3850 NW 94th St

3850 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3850 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88fc6ea03b ---- These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout,!

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1475.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1375.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $1025.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1475 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Green Hills Nearest Cross Street: N Lenox Ave/ N Adrian Ave Square Footage: 1500 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/6/28 House Number: 3850 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: none Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Walk In Shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 NW 94th St have any available units?
3850 NW 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 NW 94th St have?
Some of 3850 NW 94th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 NW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
3850 NW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 NW 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 NW 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 3850 NW 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 3850 NW 94th St offers parking.
Does 3850 NW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 NW 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 NW 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 3850 NW 94th St has a pool.
Does 3850 NW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 3850 NW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 NW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 NW 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary