Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3540 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 Pennsylvania Ave

3540 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Check out this one of a kind find in Midtown!

Located just 2 Blocks from the Uptown Theater, you couldn’t ask for a better location in Kansas City! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house includes a beautiful fireplace, a deck that will be fabulous for your next get-together, and beautiful details like hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

It’s also just a short drive to all of your favorite spots in Kansas City! Just minutes from the Country Club Plaza, Westport and the excitement of Downtown!

Don’t wait, this house will go fast! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!

For the full listing, please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC922

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
3540 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 3540 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave does offer parking.
Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
