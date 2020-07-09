All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:10 PM

3500 Northwest 71st Street

3500 NW 71 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3500 NW 71 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, town home is located in Park Hill School District. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (as is) range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of new cabinets for extra storage. Additional features are all new flooring, new paint throughout, and freshly painted white trim to brighten this home up! Lots of space for outdoor entertaining with a patio off the kitchen. HOA fees already included in rent! This is a non- smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have any available units?
3500 Northwest 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have?
Some of 3500 Northwest 71st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Northwest 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Northwest 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Northwest 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Northwest 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street offer parking?
No, 3500 Northwest 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Northwest 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have a pool?
No, 3500 Northwest 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 3500 Northwest 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Northwest 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Northwest 71st Street has units with dishwashers.

