Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3301 E.52nd St.

3301 E 52nd St · No Longer Available
Location

3301 E 52nd St, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5031418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 E.52nd St. have any available units?
3301 E.52nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3301 E.52nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3301 E.52nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 E.52nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. offer parking?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. have a pool?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 E.52nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 E.52nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
