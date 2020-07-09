3016 Grand Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b83e0b903f ---- Red brick vintage building in Union Hill. Corner unit with all updated stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms, lots of natural light, private balcony, back patio sitting area and extra storage. Gated off street parking. Lots of restaurants and entertainment nearby. Dog park within walking distance. Minutes to Crossroads, Power & Light District and Union Station. If available showings times do not work for your schedule, please contact kcpm@33rdcompany.com. Laundry Facility on Site Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. $200 per pet deposit, $25 pet rent per month Utilities Included in Rent: Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash pick up Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Utilities. Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.