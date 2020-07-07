All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2411 E 70th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2411 E 70th St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

2411 E 70th St

2411 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2411 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come look at this completely renovated brick home with its refinished hardwood floor, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and Vinyl plank flooring. Home also features an updated bath and 1 car detached garage. Easy highway access and close drive to Waldo, Brookside and the plaza. The city also just put in new sidewalks in this up and coming neighborhood. Pets accepted on a case by case basis and incur a one time non-refundable pet deposit of $200 and an ongoing $25/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 E 70th St have any available units?
2411 E 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 E 70th St have?
Some of 2411 E 70th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 E 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
2411 E 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 E 70th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 E 70th St is pet friendly.
Does 2411 E 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 2411 E 70th St offers parking.
Does 2411 E 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 E 70th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 E 70th St have a pool?
No, 2411 E 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 2411 E 70th St have accessible units?
No, 2411 E 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 E 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 E 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary