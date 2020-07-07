2411 E 70th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come look at this completely renovated brick home with its refinished hardwood floor, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and Vinyl plank flooring. Home also features an updated bath and 1 car detached garage. Easy highway access and close drive to Waldo, Brookside and the plaza. The city also just put in new sidewalks in this up and coming neighborhood. Pets accepted on a case by case basis and incur a one time non-refundable pet deposit of $200 and an ongoing $25/month pet rent.